CEO of Mills Enterprises lists top 3 habits of successful business owners

Ray Mills is the CEO of Mills Enterprises, which consists of Mill! TV, Mill! Entertainment and Mills Academy. He created this company to become the leading provider for entertainers to create content.

Mills Media is located in a 20,000-square-foot building that houses a recording studio, soundproof voice-over room, a green room, dressing rooms, four editing bays, a conference room, and the home office of Ray Mills.

Artists can do live stream performances on the stage, or host listening parties. Mills Media, located in the heart of the city of Atlanta is a sought-after spots for television and film producers.

One of the most profound gems that CEO Ray Mills shared with rolling out during our interview was to remember three things to stay grounded as the leader of your compound, whether it’s your work or your home. Pay attention to the following three points carefully:

You have to be faith based. You must have enough faith in what it is that you do to make the right decisions. You have to understand and help your family understand that sacrifices will be necessary. Understand balance; work, play, family. If you want to be successful and you want to have peace, you are going to have to know when to turn certain things on and off. Designate times for work, play, family, health, meditation.

“To elaborate on No. 2, unfortunately, they are on the front line of your sacrifice. It’s unfortunate and it keeps a lot of people away from being successful CEOs because the immediate family doesn’t understand what they signed up for as you are the CEO, and what they have to do on a day-to-day basis, [is understand that]” says Mills.

