NBA 2K marketing director Ronnie Singh has big plans for the gaming community

Ronnie Singh, better known as Ronnie 2K, is the digital marketing director for one of the world’s most popular video games, NBA 2K. Singh has become an influential figure in the gaming world, from kids to athletes who play the game consistently.

As a part of the 2K Foundation, Singh helped support the Rocket Foundation during Quavo’s 5th annual Huncho Day this year. He spoke with rolling out about new things the 2K Foundation has been working on.

How has the 2K Foundation helped support The Rocket Foundation?

All the work we do with different organizations such as this one and Make A Wish are really important to me. I’m with my dear friend Quavo celebrating the life of Takeoff with the Rocket Foundation and being able to propel anti-gun violence. He does this every year, and obviously, this year was special.

What have you been working on with the 2K Foundation?

It’s funny you ask me that because we’re in Atlanta, and in March we opened up a music studio to give kids opportunities to make music and learn the art of music. [Ultimately] the goal is that one of them will be featured on the 2K tracklist. We’ve done a bunch of things around the world, but the music [event] here in Atlanta is super cool. If you haven’t checked it out yet, you should.

What should we expect from the new NBA 2K?

We’re working on NBA 2K24, so look forward to that one. We’re right around the corner all the time.