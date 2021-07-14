 Skip to content

Sports » Candace Parker 1st WNBA player to grace cover of NBA 2K (photo)

Candace Parker 1st WNBA player to grace cover of NBA 2K (photo)

By Terry Shropshire | July 14, 2021 |

LA Sparks forward and center Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike get back defensively. (Photo by Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

As a lifelong basketball fanatic, Candace Parker dreamed of having her own shoe line or being on the cover of a sports video game.

Well, the latter has come true for the 35-year-old WNBA legend when it was announced on Wednesday, July 13, 2021, that she is gracing the cover of the ultra-popular NBA 2K video game.

Parker, who now plays for the Chicago Sky and also commentates for NBA games on “Inside the NBA” on TNT, will appear on NBA 2K22 cover in commemoration of the WNBA’s 25th anniversary special edition on Sept. 10.

With this distinction, the future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee now joins a very small and exclusive club of women who have graced the cover of their respective sport’s video games. Shawn Johnson was on a Gymnastics by Wii game in 2010, and Jelena Dokic was on a tennis game nearly 20 years ago. 

This is the perfect gift for an athlete who remains hopelessly in love with the sport.

 



Posted in Sports and tagged , , , , ,

LeBron James reacts to son Bronny gracing cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’

Lamar Odom reportedly wants Khloe Kardashian back

Naomi Osaka’s new Barbie doll sells out quickly

Olympic legend Allyson Felix explains monetary gift to 20 track athletes

Tristan Thompson clowned for threatening Lamar Odom over compliment to Khloe

Kevin Durant discusses Team USA’s Olympic run and honoring Kobe Bryant



Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.