Derrick Jaxn’s ex-wife studied sex videos of him with other women

Relationship guru Derrick Jaxn’s ex-wife Da’Naia Jackson has finally shared her side of the story of what she went through during her marriage. In 2021, Jaxn made a video admitting to cheating, and Jackson stood by him despite his actions. A year later, the two divorced after Jaxn was caught cheating again.

During an interview with the “Dear Future Wifey” podcast, Jackson opened up about Jaxn’s infidelity and what that did to her mentally.

“I became a shell of myself,” Jackson said. “I didn’t know who I was. I actually had a post on my page where I said, ‘I knew her body better than I knew my own.’ ”

Jackson also talked about the measures she would take to satisfy Jaxn.

“I went in such a deep hole where I was studying these women,” Jackson said. “I would go to their profiles, and I would study their pages and what they [would] wear. I knew when they had met up. I watched their videos of them having sex, so I would try to imitate that and re-create that in our relationship so that he could choose me.

“I tried to imitate their hair, their actions, even sexual things that I had seen him doing with them,” Jackson said. “I tried to re-create that in our life when we engaged and none of it amounted to anything.”

Jackson is still on her healing journey, while Jaxn continues to make relationship videos on his social media.