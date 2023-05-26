New music Friday: Lil Durk, Sexyy Red, Nicki Minaj, City Girls, Rory, Yeat

Summer has arrived and so have the big-name artist releases. Here are some of the top new music releases for the week of May 26.

Lil Durk leads this week’s releases on his Almost Healed album. His new project has 21 tracks and features J. Cole, Morgan Wallen and Future. The album opens with “Therapy Session” and a therapist asking Durk how he feels after losing his friend and artist King Von and his brother DThang in recent years. The cover art is Durk wearing a bandage over his eye. At Lollapalooza last year, Durk suffered an eye injury on stage after being hit in the face with one of the show’s special effects.

New St. Louis artist Sexyy Red had the biggest female rapper co-sign from Nicki Minaj as the Queen jumped on the hit single “Pound Town.”

Speaking of Minaj, days after Yung Miami and Minaj had a public back-and-forth about their media endeavors, City Girls released a new single “Act Bad,” with Diddy and Fabolous.

Logic released “Juice II.” The music video starts off with clips of him going to a New York Yankees game, meeting Aaron Judge and making a beat on the field at Yankee Stadium.

Ice Spice hopped on Taylor Swift’s “Karma” remix, which continues her big 2023 highlighted by “Boys a liar pt. 2” with PinkPantheress and the “Princess Diana” remix with Nicki Minaj.

Earlier in the week, GloRilla released “Lick or Sum,” which samples the Memphis classic “Slob on my Knob.”

Also earlier in the week, DaBaby released “Sellin Crack,” which features Offset.

Kodak Black released the 20-track album PISTOLZ & PEARLZ, which features EST Gee and Lil Crix.

Jay Worthy and Roc Marciano released the 12-track project Nothing Bigger Than The Program, which features Bun B, Ab-Soul and Kurupt.

Yeat released “My wrist,” which features Young Thug.

Rory, the popular podcast co-host from “New Rory & Mal,” released I Thought It’d Be Different, which is 13 tracks of R&B that features the likes of James Fauntleroy, Ari Lennox, DVSN, Goldlink, Pink Sweat$, DRAM, Alex Isley and Jay Electronica.

Cautious Clay collaborated with Joshua Karpeh for the funky soulful single, “Ohio.”

DOE released the inspirational single “Lead Us Again.”

Dominican rap star J NOA released her debut EP, AUTODIDACTA.

Meshell Ndegeocello released “Clear Water.”

DvDx released his EP ♡♡.