Ja Morant’s mother being blamed for helping destroy his reputation (video)

The hosts of comedian Jonathan Holcolm’s podcast were critical of Morant’s mother
Ja Morant speaks to the media after a game. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Ja Morant speaks to the media after a game. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)

Ja Morant’s mother has come under scrutiny for her alleged role in the precipitous downfall of the NBA superstar within the past year.

Morant is currently “suspended from all team activities” with the Memphis Grizzlies after he flashed a gun on Instagram for the second time in three months. The NBA has launched a probe and pundits report that Morant could face a significant suspension and fine that could be as much as half a season without pay.


On the “The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show” with Darlene Ortiz, Maaacus & Kraig, the comedian and social commentator broached the Morant topic at about the 33-minute mark. While filtering through the debris of his tattered life, all agreed that, while Morant was blessed with a two-parent household, they are nevertheless contributors and enablers of Morant’s bizarre behavior that has him running afoul of the NBA, the public, and major endorsement brands. 

One of the hosts said that part of the problem is that Morant’s father is operating more as a “homeboy” rather than a guide and mentor.


Holcomb also blamed Morant’s mother for dispatching Morant and his crew to a Memphis mall after she encountered an allegedly crass employee.

“I didn’t know all this stuff happened, the incident at the mall where Ja Morant’s mother got into it with an employee at a shoe store. She called her son, Ja Morant, and told him, ‘Woo, woo, woo.’ Next thing, Ja Morant, and eight n—– are at the shoe store. They chased the boy in the room in the back where he had to lock the door so he wouldn’t get moved on.”

Another host suggested that the mother — and the father — harbor bitterness and resentment of the son’s success, fame and fortune and are a little jealous of him.

“Why would your mama send you up to the mall over a disagreement over a shoe?” Holcomb asked.

4.3 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles