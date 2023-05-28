Rappers who’ve been married 10 years or more

Hollywood and the music industry have long been notorious for being dens of debauchery, promiscuous sex, widespread infidelity and contentious divorces.

Pop culture watchers are genuinely surprised when celebrity marriages actually last a few years, much less beyond a decade.

Below are the marriages that have withstood — and in fact, thrived despite — the distractions of fame. Some of these celevrties, who developed reputations as a lady’s man or were labeled as gangsters, will surprise you with how long they’ve stayed married: