Samara Joy, Wynton Marsalis and Ledisi headline free Atlanta Jazz Festival

As Memorial Day weekend arrived, so did the celebrations of the start of summer. Atlanta celebrates the holiday by hosting the Atlanta Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park.

The lineup is always top-notch, featuring artists that appeal to younger and older fans. Last year’s lineup featured Masego and Herbie Hancock. This year included Samara Joy, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and Ledisi.

“Thank you so much!” Joy told the crowd after receiving a standing ovation. “It’s such a pleasure being here at the Atlanta Jazz Festival for the very first time!”

Joy, 23, is fresh off winning her first two Grammys this year for her album Linger Awhile. The Bronx, New York, native received a shout-out from fellow 23-year-old Bronx native and rap star, Ice Spice, after her big wins.

Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Orchestra took the stage after Joy to close on May 27. Ledisi is set to close the entire festival at 9 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The jazz festival contains a large numberof local vendors and businesses that attendees can support all weekend. The entire park is filled with lawn chairs, picnic blankets and tents full of friends and loved ones who are spending time together while getting much-needed fresh air. Before Joy took the stage on Saturday night, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens took the stage to thank the event’s sponsors as well as the performers.