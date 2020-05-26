 Skip to content

How Rick Ross, Cardi B and other celebrities spent Memorial Day

By Cassidy Sparks | May 26, 2020 |

Rick Ross took a dip in his enormous pool this Memorial Day and showed off his diving skills. (Image source: Instagram – @richforever)

The first major national holiday has passed in the United States since the global pandemic began. Memorial Day, which marks the official start of summer each year, was very different for many people this year as we continue to quarantine and practice social distancing. The typical cookouts, picnics, pool parties and other large gatherings we’re used to were canceled this year, forcing many celebrities to stay in and enjoy the comforts of their homes. Check out how some of our favorite celebrities spent Memorial Day.

Kelly Rowland – The singer spent the day poolside with her 5-year-old son Titan listening to good music and enjoying the sun.

Chance The Rapper – The Chicago native and his wife Kristen Corley used the day to show off some of their dance moves on TikTok.

🕰

Cardi B – On Memorial Day, the “I Like It” rapper showed off her new pink hair and colorful tattoos.

How y’all doing on this beautiful Monday ?

Bow Wow – The rapper was living his best life cruising on a yacht around Star Island in Miami this Memorial Day.

La La Anthony – The “Power” actress showed off her bikini body on the holiday.

Bucket lo like f*%# it tho🥤

Ludacris – The rapper shared a special Memorial Day message of thanks to the soldiers and veterans.

Kehlani – The singer spent her holiday cuddled up with her baby.

my heart and soul my joy my peace my person

