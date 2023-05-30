You’ll never guess who showed up at Afro Nation Miami

The second and final night of Afro Nation in Miami was even more explosive than the first night. A music revolution happening on the continent and it is driven by love and good feelings. The main stage and The Piano People stage delivered even more heat on a 90-degree day.

I caught TXC on the Piano People stage. These two young women are a DJ tandem and seem to operate by telepathy while managing to take dance breaks during the set.

Beenie Man was scheduled on the original lineup and rumor circulated that he canceled on the show. Shenseea performed instead and delivered an excellent performance and even shouted out Beenie Man during the show letting the people know she was holding it down for Jamaica. Fireboy DML hit the stage in a sweater on a sweltering day and I’m not sure he broke a sweat. His performance was natural and seamless. Rema brought the sexy to his set. A rainbow of jewels covered his neck and his performance was the only thing brighter than the sparkle of the jewels.

Wizkid continued the sexy Afrobeat crooner vibes. Ladies threw their underwear on the stage. Wiz picked up a pair at one point and smiled from ear to ear. His set was high energy and provided his fans with a great closing to Afro Nation Miami.

