Press Play Fridays: Kendrick Lamar returns, Classic Nicki turns 10, new Wizkid

It’s time to press play. This Friday is a beautiful one; we finally get a new album from the winner of the biggest rap beef since Tupac and Biggie, and the Queen of Rap celebrates the 10th anniversary of one of her best albums. We get a two-pack of singles from two of Chicago’s finest and the return of Portland’s finest. This Friday there is no shortage of excellent music choices.

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

He’s finally back. After the Drake and Kendrick beef died down, Lamar went radio silent outside of a joint interview he did with SZA. Everybody was begging for new music, and today he released a surprise album titled GNX. There were rumors that Lamar would drop before the end of the year because of his upcoming Super Bowl performance — and it looks like the rumors were true. Kendrick gives everybody a little bit of what they want on this album: he addresses the beef without getting too deep into it; he has some West Coast bangers; and even some pop songs that will inevitably get radio play. The return of Kendrick Lamar was surprising but worth the wait.

Standout tracks: “luther,” “squabble up,” “dodger blue” and “heart pt.6”

The Pinkprint (Tenth Anniversary Edition) – Nicki Minaj

One of Nicki Minaj’s best albums turns 10 today. The Pinkprint was a moment back in 2014; Nicki was (and still is) on top of the rap game and was the only woman holding it down at the time. A decade later, the genre is filled with rap girlies. When you hold up The Pinkprint compared to other female rap projects that have come out, there is honestly no comparison. We haven’t seen another female rapper put out a complete project the way Nicki did with The Pinkprint and the way she continues to do so. So if you never heard this album, the tenth-anniversary edition is for you; it will remind you of Nicki’s sustained excellence and she gave us four new songs to boot. Enjoy.

Standout tracks: “Bed Of Lies” ft Skylar Grey, “Favorite” ft. Jeremih, “Arctic Tundra” ft. Juice WRLD

Morayo – Wizkid

Wizkid makes his long-awaited return to music today as well with Morayo. The album is named after his late mother, who recently passed, and is also dedicated to her. He touches on losing his mother and the pain from it on the opening track “Troubled Mind,” and you can automatically tell this Wizkid album was going to be different. He gets deeper than usual, singing about pain that most cannot understand unless they’ve lost a parent. He also makes sure to keep the vibes high with tracks like “Karamo” and “Kese” which will have all of Africa on their feet. Throw in features from Asake and Brent Faiyez, this is arguably the King of Afrobeat’s best work.

Standout Tracks: “Piece Of My Heart” ft. Brent Faiyez, “Bad Girl” ft. Asake and “Soji”

Coco By The Fireplace – Coco Jones

You know it’s the holiday season, so why not a Christmas album from one of our favorites? Coco Jones is back with a new EP and it’s holiday-flavored. On this four-song project, Jones shows off her beautiful voice with some holiday cheer; she gives us a different style on each song. “Santa Is Me” is a more poppy upbeat song that you can unwrap some presents to with the kids. “Call On Christmas” you can throw on with your boo thang when it’s time for some Christmas cuddles. Thank you, Ms. Jones — who would’ve known Coco by the fireplace would be so sweet?

Singles

“On Go” ft. Polo G – Sheff G

Sheff G dropped an album today. The standout track is, without a doubt, “On Go,” which features Polo G. Both rappers trade verses about flexing, turning up and doing whatever they want because their gang is indeed on go.

“Everything You Fear” – Verse and “Pound For Pound” – Lupe Fiasco

The double single for the Undisputed video game series from this duo did not disappoint. Chicago newcomer Verse gives us a melodic track mixed in with some strong bars, while Lupe Fiasco does what Lupe does: lyrical mastery. Lupe’s first track since he released his album earlier this year does not disappoint.

“s2wik” – Amine

Amine has really come a long way from “Caroline.” He beat the one-hit-wonder allegations almost a decade ago, but how excellent that he’s making music is really jaw-dropping. He has an excellent ear for beats, and he has a way of making every sound or genre he dabbles in his own, like he does on this track as he explores electronic vibes. Give the entire EP a spin with no misses.