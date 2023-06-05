‘RHOA’ cast panicking after record low ratings

Panic has permeated the set of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” due to record low viewership in season 15.

The May 7, 2023, premiere brought in only 834,000 viewers for “RHOA,” reports Yahoo.com, which is historically low for the once-thriving Bravo reality show.

The show has been trending downward for the past several seasons, the publication reports. For example, season 12 averaged 1.8 million viewers, Season 13 had 1.25 million, and season 14 averaged 950,000. Contrasting this trend to the days of “RHOA” yore, when a NeNe Leakes-led cast averaged three million viewers in season seven, and it’s easy to understand why the cast is concerned.



In fact, some members are reportedly afraid they may become casualties of this development.

“They are worried Bravo will pull a recast on them as they did to the cast of the ‘Real Housewives of New York,’ ” Yahoo.com reports. “None of them feel safe, even Kandi Burruss.”

There seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. After the paltry numbers came in for the season 15 premiere, only 738K sets of eyes locked on the “RHOA” show. The May 28 episode continued its downward spiral with only 657K fans tuning in, about 100K fewer viewers than the shaky premiere.

Some fans remarked how Bravo replaced the entire “RHNY” cast, though they are scheduled to star in a Peacock spinoff series, “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip,” but will do so for considerably less money.

Other fans of the show and franchise have called for the return of the castaways, such as NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks. However, Leakes’ return seems very unlikely due to the fact that she sued Bravo and called on fans to boycott the show on multiple occasions.