Ex-NFL player gets clowned about suggestion for Damar Hamlin

The time is getting close for EA Sports to reveal their cover athlete for the upcoming Madden NFL 24 cover. Some of the best athletes over the years have graced the cover of the video game, and many are anticipating who will be chosen this time around.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III recently had an idea of who he wanted on the cover, and it shocked a large number of people.

“EA Sports should make Damar Hamlin the Madden 24 Cover Athlete,” Griffin tweeted. “Celebrate a moment that brought us all together for once regardless of what team you cheer for.”

Hamlin has had an inspiring journey this year, after having a life-threatening incident on the field during a game. The Buffalo Bills player has continued to improve since then and is even participating in offseason activities with the team.

EA Sports should make Damar Hamlin the Madden 24 Cover Athlete. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 5, 2023

He has a great story, but social media users don’t think it’s enough to be honored on the cover of Madden. Some replied by simply saying “no” to the idea, and others mentioned the “Madden Curse.” The curse is a jinx that claims that the players who’ve starred on the cover suffered an injury the following season.

Griffin continued to double down on his statements, saying that the paramedics that saved his life should be honored as well.

“Celebrate Denny Kellington and the professionals who saved his life with a briefing detailing all the work [they] did to save him and get him back on the field,” Griffin tweeted. “It’s important for the youth to know these facts and Madden has their attention.”

There’s a good chance that EA Sports will not give Hamlin the cover, but his miraculous journey back to the gridiron shouldn’t go unrecognized.