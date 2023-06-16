Ja Morant suspended by NBA; issues apology to fans and team

The Memphis Grizzlies star will be away from the league for a while
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up before a game. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up before a game. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)

On June 15, the NBA announced Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be suspended for 25 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.

Morant displayed a gun on Instagram Live on May 13, less than two months after he was suspended eight games for doing the same thing at a Denver nightclub.


NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement about Morant’s suspension, saying that Morant’s decision to once again post a firearm on social media is “alarming and disconcerting.”

“The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning,” Silver said. “Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated. For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time.”


Morant will also be required to meet certain conditions by the NBA before returning to play for the Grizzlies, which includes formulating and fulfilling a program with the league that addresses his behavior.

Morant also released a statement shortly after his suspension was announced, apologizing to the NBA, the Grizzlies, his teammates, and the city of Memphis.

“I’m sorry for failing you as a role model,” Morant said. “I promise I’m going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I’m going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I’m going to make it up to you, I promise.”

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles