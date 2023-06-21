Serial entrepreneur Ebony Cochran is advancing the conversation about credit

Ebony Cochran is an alumna of Eastern Michigan University, a serial entrepreneur, and a community change agent also known as “The Debt Survivor.”

The credit expert is bridging the gap between low-barrier access and increased exposure to credit and financial opportunity.

Cochran is the owner of Blackwood Credit Services which focuses on humanitarian efforts that have consulted over 4,000 people and helped to eliminate over $35 million in debt.

The dedicated economic advocate shared how one of her superpowers is having the heart of a teacher.

What is your profession?

I am an entrepreneur and a teacher.

What is your company name?

I have two companies. One is called The Debt Survivor and the other is called Blackwood Credit Services.

Why did you select your career?

My career chose me and God equipped me with the tools.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpowers to be?

My superpowers are consistency, faith, the ability to hear, and having the heart of a teacher.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

You can start a race slow and still win the race. Take your time.

Share three career highlights.

I sold my first business to H&R Block, purchased a Little Caesars franchise as a birthday gift, and I’m working alongside my mother to operate a seven-figure consulting business.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

The impact that my business and influence have in the community. Before launching my credit business, I never heard the credit topic talked about so openly.