‘Rolling out’ and Covanta to honor business leaders in the Newark community

Rolling out and Covanta are hosting a community and business innovation networking event to honor trailblazers within the Newark community. The evening reception will include a panel discussion and recognition of several noteworthy award honorees for their impact on the local area. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 20th at the Newark Museum of Art.

“At rolling out, we work to honor our community’s leaders across the country, and we are so happy to celebrate these leaders in Newark with this event,” said Munson Steed, CEO and founder, rolling out. “We know this event will provide an opportunity to celebrate some dynamic individuals and also provide a space for meaningful networking and community-building.”

“We’re excited to support this event to continue to develop relationships within the communities we serve, “said Tequila Smith, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, Covanta. “We appreciate listening to the community and working in partnership on what is needed while also sharing our mission providing essential services to advance sustainability efforts.”

In addition to networking and celebrating the community innovators, the event will include a panel discussion moderated by Tequila Smith, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, Covanta. Other panelists include honorees John E. Harmon, Sr., founder, president and CEO, African American Chamber of Commerce New Jersey (AACCNJ); and Tobias Fox, founder and managing director, Newark Science and Sustainability, Inc. (SAS). The discussion will explore themes of innovation in sustainability, technology, business, community, institution-building, entrepreneurship, and other strategies to have a positive impact on the Newark area.

Rolling out, along with Covanta, will recognize the following award honorees:

Sheila Anderson, On-air host, WBGO, 88.3 FM

Leon Baptiste, Rutgers Professor and President and CEO, LB Electric Company

Lakeesha Eure, Director for the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery, City of Newark

Tobias Fox, Founder and Managing Director, Newark Science and Sustainability, Inc. (SAS)

Tyneisha K. Gibbs, Founder and Principal Consultant of 144th & Vine, LLC

Kenneth Gifford, Founder of the Newark International Film Festival

Aisha Glover, VP, Urban Innovation at Audible, Inc.

John E. Harmon, Sr., Founder, President and CEO, African American Chamber of Commerce, New Jersey

Raynice McKnight, Community Activist

The night’s emcee will be Naomi Yané, evening and weekend reporter for News 12 New Jersey. The event’s music will be supplied by DJ K Rock.