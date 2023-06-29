A couple of days before the 2023 BET Awards, Jess Hilarious was called out by Lil Meech for a particular comment she made on The Breakfast Club, calling “smelly Melly.” The remark came after Summer Walker called Lil Meech out for allegedly cheating.

Jess Hilarious jokingly said, “He needs to keep cheating on her because that’s how we get the best Summer Walker music.”

Lil Meech posted a screenshot shortly after claiming Jess Hilarious was in his direct messages, and Walker was not pleased.

On the day of the BET awards show, Lil Meech and Summer Walker walked the pink carpet together and seemed to be on good terms. Despite the online drama, Jess Hilarious also seemed to be unbothered as well.

Rolling out asked the comedian about the importance of authenticity on social media and unity in hip-hop.

How does it feel to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop at the 2023 BET Awards show?

It feels good because I’m here in the building with Busta Rhymes. He’s my favorite rapper, so I love him. I’m glad and I feel like this should have been done. He should have been honored. I’m glad that we were celebrating him for 50 years of hip-hop.

Why should people remain authentically themselves when social media hazing is at an all-time high?

We have to be ourselves because they try to take that from us. “They” can be our own people because we are the only people that divide. With other people against us, why? It’s very needed and necessary to be yourself in these times, especially for us. All we got is us.

How are the 2023 BET Awards encouraging hip-hop unity with the honorees?

It’s been time. Listen, the new kids on the block, they had their fun but it’s time for us to give grace to the OGs and give them their flowers. A lot of them are gone, but a lot of them are still here. I’m happy to be in the building with these OGs in hip-hop.