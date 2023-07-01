How to livestream ‘Essence Festival of Culture’ 2023

From June 30, 2023, to July 2, 2023, Hulu returns as the official streaming platform for the Essence Festival of Culture held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Presented by Coca-Cola, this will allow subscribers to experience Essence Fest Primetime virtually from the comfort of their homes.

The official livestream will feature performances in three-day concert series headliners like Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, as well as Doug E. Fresh, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Eve, Salt-N-Pepa, T.I., Ice Cube, Ice-T, Remy Ma, Trina, Gucci Mane, Big Boi, Lil Jon, Monica, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, and Jagged Edge.

Hulu subscribers can expect Essence Fest Primetime to be a nightly five-hour live show, at no additional cost.

The live-streamed event will also feature celebrity hosts including Rocsi, Ed Lover, Big Tigger, Pretty Vee, and more who will keep us updated on the daytime experiences and exclusive virtual-only content before viewers are taken inside the Superdome for the epic live music performances.

Sponsored by Target, the live stream will be available from June 30, 2023, – July 2, 2023, from 7 pm – 11:59 pm CT.

The event is focused on 50 years of hip-hop, celebrating the innovation of Black beauty, and educating on economic empowerment.