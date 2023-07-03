Janelle Monáe shows she’s not afraid to express herself during Essence concert

Janelle Monáe was one of the many artists who performed on the first day of the Essence Festival of Culture and she put on a show for the crowd. Monáe recently released her album The Age of Pleasure, and performed some of the hits from the project, as well as some of her previous hits, such as “I Like That,” “Yoga” and “Make Me Feel.”

Monáe also had one of the best-dressed sets, wearing a black and white geometric outfit during her performance. The singer has not been afraid of expressing herself and even showed off a few of her goodies to the crowd while performing, Nonetheless, Monáe knows how to put on a show, and fans did not leave disappointed.