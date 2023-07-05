Jay-Z’s mother gets married

Jay-Z‘s mother recently tied the knot, according to multiple reports. Gloria Carter married her long-time partner Roxanne Wiltshire, and the guest list was star-studded.

Celebrities in attendance included Tyler Perry, Robin Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Corey Gamble. Of course, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also there for the matriarch’s nuptials. Jay-Z rapped about his mom’s sexual orientation on 2017’s “Smile.”

Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian

Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian

Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate

Society shame and the pain was too much to take

Cried tears of joy when you fell in love

Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her

I just wanna see you smile through all the hate

Marie Antoinette, baby, let ’em eat cake

Gloria Carter is the co-founder and CEO of the Shawn Carter Foundation, which provides financial assistance for students who might not meet GPA requirements of other scholarships due to external factors like homelessness, family responsibilities, or being victims of abuse.