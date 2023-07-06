Toosii explains why he must pour into the younger generation

Toosii knows it’s much bigger than him. The 23-year-old artist gave his full attention and respect to everyone on the 2023 BET Awards red carpet. One of those individuals was 14-year-old Dylan “Young Dylan” Gilmer, the star of “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” and “The Kids Tonight Show.”

The “Favorite Song” singer discussed the interaction with rolling out.

Dylan, your interview skills are already so impressive. Who are some journalists you look up to?

Dylan: A lot of sports analysts. Also being on a sports show on Nickelodeon, I look up to a lot of sports analysts about that stuff.

What do you think about Toosii?

Dylan: Man, this guy’s the GOAT right here.

Toosii: Man, I ain’t anybody, man. Keep doing your thing. You look good, man.

Dylan: Thank you, thank you. Can I get a flick after this?

Toosii: Yeah, for sure. I got you. My boy’s Louis [Vuitton] down.

Thank you, Dylan. Now, Toosii, with that interaction, why do you desire to be tapped in with the younger generation?

Toosii: Currently, we have one of the biggest records in the world [“Favorite Song”], and the reason it’s so big is because the youth love it. It’s a clean record with no curse words. It’s an amazing feeling. People like that are the next generation, so we got to put on for them.

The album Najour passed 100K sales, correct?

Toosii: Yes, over 150,000 cumulative sales.

What was that like to know people received the project so well?

Toosii: We’re putting on. I’m thankful to be in the position that I’m in. I remember when no one knew who Toosii was. So to be at the awards, looking at all these beautiful people coming up and down the carpet, I’m glad to be here.

After 50 years of hip-hop, what’s your favorite memory?

Toosii: I think my favorite memory is being in high school and listening to the Drake Take Care album, going through it with my ex. I know she’s a little hurt because look at where I’m at today.