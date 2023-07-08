How staying consistent helped DJ Rakimbeau make moves in New Orleans this year

Born and raised in New Orleans, music is second nature to DJ Rakimbeau. Her career gained steam in New York City, where she was exposed to a variety of musical genres from around the globe. Rakimbeau has deejayed at different events such as Essence Festival, the NOLA Vegan Festival, and the NOLA Fried Chicken Festival.

How has your experience as a DJ been?

It’s been great this year, and actually so much has happened for me. I did the South by Southwest Festival, I’ve been traveling and doing all types of other festivals. It’s been a really great year, and then not to top it off I was able to spin at Essence Festival. But it’s perfect.

What does 50 years of hip-hop mean to you?

50 years of hip-hop means that hip-hop is sacred. It’s gone in a new direction, but the roots are still there, and the roots are still important. You can see all of our legends come in and get all the love because they put the work in for 50 years.

What are some tips that you would give to aspiring DJs?

Do your homework, stay consistent, and stay true to your craft. There are going to be times when it’s slow, but push through. Believe in yourself and have confidence when you’re out in front of everyone.

How would you describe your music style?

I would describe it as me reading the room and seeing who is there, what they’re looking for, what the demographic is, and trying to cater to them. I can do it all.