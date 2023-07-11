Twitter ignites when RFK Jr. calls Ice Cube ‘influential civil rights leader’

Many are looking sideways at both Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Ice Cube
Twitter ignites when RFK Jr. calls Ice Cube 'influential civil rights leader'
Photo credit: Nagashia Jackson for rolling out

Legendary rapper-turned-filmmaker-turned-political operative Ice Cube took some L’s in terms of public perception during the last election cycle when he tried to facilitate meetings with both presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

It is apparent that many folks are still feeling some kind of way about the Barbershop and Friday franchise filmmaker after the son of legendary politician Robert F. Kennedy called Ice Cube “one of our country’s most influential and outspoken civil rights leaders.”


Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is following the career playbook of his iconic father who was also a lawyer (RFK was U.S. attorney general under his brother, President John F. Kennedy, to be exact) and then transitioned into becoming a presidential candidate prior to his assassination in 1968. This past spring, RFK Jr. announced his candidacy to become the next commander-in-chief.

There are some who champion RFK Jr. for his resolute and rigid stance against the coronavirus vaccine, but there are also some who are repulsed by RFK Jr.


When RFK Jr. assigned Ice Cube the “civil rights leader” designation, it caused more urbanites to look askance at Kennedy and wonder if he is another member of this powerful political dynasty who may leverage the influential Black vote to get into office.

Some of Black Twitter conveyed their disgust at the Big 3 basketball founder being considered a leader in civil and human rights.

