The normally reclusive tennis superstar Naomi Osaka offered a rare glimpse into the inner sanctum of her world where her newborn infant is the undisputed center of gravity.

The four-time Grand Slam tennis champion gave her anxious three million Instagram fans reasons to gush on Thursday as she offered up snapshots of the process of childbirth.

The photo carousel included one showing the lil’ champion in her onesie.

Osaka, 25, also posted photos, presumably taken by rapper boyfriend Cordae, of the new mother in the hospital and the beautifully decorations that awaited Osaka’s return home.

“Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕” Osaka penned in the captions.

Osaka is probably referring to her announcement of her resolute goal of returning to action at the Australian Open in January, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year that takes place in Melbourne, Australia.

Meanwhile, other tennis stars showed love for Osaka’s bundle of joy, including Grand Slam winner Sloane Stephens and highly ranked Vanessa Lachey, among others.