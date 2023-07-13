It appears that actress Tisha Campbell was not only able to engineer a permanent break up from her ex-husband, actor Duane Martin. But she has also managed to divorce herself from the trauma of that unfortunate episode in her life.

Campbell, who starred in the classic comedies “Martin,” House Party, Boomerang, and School Daze, trolled her former spouse on TikTok by messing around with a filter that shows what you might look like as a much older person.

“This is not good at all. I look like my man left me, took all my money,” Campbell playfully moaned as she eyed herself through the aging filter.

A friend who was off camera jokingly interjected, “That already happened,”

To which both women laughed as Campbell cackled, “shut up, b—-!”

As many urbanites are aware, Campbell and Martin got married in 1996 during the peak of both of their careers as Martin also scored hit movies with Above the Rim, Deliver Us from Eva and White Men Can’t Jump.

However, Campbell initiated a separation in 2018 and they were divorced the following year. The couple share two children, Xen Martin, 21, and Ezekiel Czar Martin, 13.