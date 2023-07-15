Future is expressing some tension toward Russell Wilson in a new song he released on July 14. Wilson is married to Ciara, who has a child with Future.

In the new song “Turn Yo Clic Up” featuring Quavo, Future drops a line in his verse about Wilson, and it’s nothing nice.

“Big dog status, bill hopper. I ball in his mall for my brothers. Goyard bag, tote the Corduroy, I got it out the field, f— Russell,” Future said.

Future and Ciara were engaged in 2013 and welcomed their son Future Zahir Wilburn in 2014. That same year they called off their engagement, and in 2015 Ciara became involved with Wilson. The couple married in 2016.

Future Disses Russell Wilson 🏈 on New collaboration with Quavo "Turn Yo Clic Up" 😳 pic.twitter.com/aLViZpxUfd — StreetsSaluteHipHop (@streetssalute1) July 14, 2023

In a 2019 interview Future discussed Ciara and Wilson’s relationship, saying the NFL quarterback does whatever Ciara tells him to do.

“He not being a man in that position,” Future said. “He not telling her, ‘Chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband. You better not even bring Future’s name up.’ If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes names up.”

Weeks later, Future claimed that there were no problems between him and the Wilson’s.

“We don’t have no problems,” Future said. “It’s a social media problem. I don’t hate him. It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with baby Future. I don’t have nothing against [Wilson] and I’m happy for them.”