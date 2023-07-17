Halle Bailey’s boyfriend DDG ripped for insecurities on ‘Famous’ (video)

Fans are offended that DDG release the song where he threatens to sabotage Bailey’s career
Rapper DDG performs in Atlanta (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Rapper DDG was the subject of an insulting hashtag over the weekend after he released a new song “Famous” which details his insecurities about his famous girlfriend’s success.

The hashtag “FailedRapper” was launched after the song seemed to reference DDG’s girlfriend, Halle Bailey, who was showered with rave reviews after she experienced major box-office success for The Little Mermaid film.


“Famous” is a single from new album Maybe It’s Me, and DDG — who was born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. in Pontiac, Michigan, 25 years ago — was apparently ranting about his woman kissing another man: 

“Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a f— if that s— for promo / I don’t wanna see this s— no more.”


Fans reflexively swung at the rapper, especially after he suggested in “Famous” that he’d sabotage his career as he said he is wilting under the shine Bailey is getting

“Halle Bailey is a beautiful and talented soul. DDG is very jealous and possessive about her career. The fact that he threatened to hurt her image because he is insecure is a bad sign,” a fan surmised. 

A second fan offered another speculation: “Lol that’s [wild] failed rapper is still trending. @HalleBailey and @PontiacMadeDDG I feel like [they’re] good. If you know DDG you know he’s a troll. N if Halle wasn’t cool with the song it wouldn’t be out. DDG is like 6ix9ine but a good boy,” someone speculated.

Some female fans were not appreciative of the alleged hypocrisy that DDG exemplified when he had girls twerking in front of him and even slapped one of his video vixens on her backside.

DDG clapped back at the noise coming back at him by posting an interview where he explains what his haters could be doing.

“They’re calling me a ‘failed rapper.’ They’re going in on me, it’s starting back up. Listen, y’all, ‘Famous’ is just a song, OK? It’s just music y’all. Just how movies is just movies, songs is just songs. Y’all gotta relax and worry about your own stuff, man. It’s entertainment,” DDG spat back at his critics.

