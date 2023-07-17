Social media has mixed reactions to Sexyy Red’s appearance at a high school

The rising artist says she was doing a good deed
Social media has mixed reactions to Sexyy Red's appearance at a high school
Sexyy Red (Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out)

Sexyy Red has become a summer sensation, which means she’s been making more appearances, even at a high school.

The rapper recently posted a video of herself making a stop at a high school. As she walked in, many of the students sitting in the bleachers got excited, and then they all came down from the bleachers and surrounded her.


There were so many crowding her that the announcer threatened to stop the event, and while he was doing that, Sexyy Red was seen hugging and taking pictures with some of the students.

Though the clip looked like a wholesome moment between the artist and fans, some people have criticized the school for allowing Sexyy Red to come to the school as her music is deemed inappropriate, especially for young kids.


Sexyy Red saw the backlash she was receiving on social media and cleared up the situation, saying that she was giving back to the boys and girls at the school.

Sexyy Red has become one of the rising female rappers of the summer, with her popular songs such as “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee.”

