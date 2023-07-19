REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels shares 10 essential Black tech commandments

REVOLT’s Detavio Samuels is one of corporate America’s youngest and most accomplished senior executives. With more than a decade of upper level management experience, he has helped top global companies like Walmart, McDonald’s, AT&T, Chrysler, the NBA, and Johnson & Johnson build impactful brands with deeper connections to their consumers.

Samuels was present at Black Tech Week and spoke with rolling out about what he calls the “10 Black Tech Commandments.”

What are 10 Black tech commandments that we should all know?