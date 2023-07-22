Students and professionals share their biggest takeaways from Black Tech Week

Black Tech Week in Cincinnati was an amazing event for students, professionals, and others trying to get into the tech world. There were a number of panels and speakers that were present at the conference and gave advice and tips to many of the people looking to improve their knowledge and businesses within tech.

Rolling out spoke with a few students and professionals about their experience at Black Tech Week and some things that they took away from the conference.

What was something that you learned from Black Tech Week?

Kenny Gleen: The Issa Rae talk was fantastic, and it was an amazing networking event. This is something that’s fantastic for the city of Cincinnati in general, and you can meet a lot of people. It’s something about the atmosphere, and I loved being at this event.

Tyler Shaw: My experience here has been great so far. It’s honestly so nice and refreshing to meet like-minded individuals, and I gained a lot from a lot of the speakers rounding out the week here. I think the biggest thing that I’ve taken away so far is that you’re not alone in this journey as an entrepreneur. If you reach out and you support other people, other people will support you.

Karma Wilson: This was my first time attending Black Tech Week and I loved it. My biggest takeaway was not to put too much pressure on yourself because with that, it’s not good for your mental. That’s one thing that I struggled with, putting so much pressure on myself and I’ve learned so much from so many different people. There were a lot of networking opportunities, and I made a lot of connections.

Khamijah Wilson: This was my first year attending Black Tech Week and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I loved all the speakers. I loved all the different businesses that came out, it just showed a lot of unity. One thing I took away was to be patient because time is what’s going to get you where you want to go and time is what’s going to make you better in your craft whatever that may be.