Russell Wilson sent a subtle shot at the Atlanta rapper
Ciara and Russell Wilson (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Future wanted to get petty, so Russell Wilson subtly returned the favor.

On July 14, Future released a song with Quavo titled “Turn Yo Clic Up,” and dropped a line that appeared to be about Wilson.


“Big dog status, bill hopper. I ball in his mall for my brothers. Goyard bag, tote the Corduroy, I got it out the field, f— Russell,” Future said.

Wilson is currently married to Ciara, who has a child with Future. The Atlanta artist has expressed his feelings about the couple on a number of occasions but has also said there are no problems between them.


A week after the diss, the Denver Broncos quarterback posted a picture on Twitter with his stepson, Future Zahir, walking on a football field.

“Best part of the day #DadLife,” Wilson said in the caption.

Many social media users believed that Wilson was taking a shot at Future with the picture.

