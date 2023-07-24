A$AP Rocky seemingly slams Travis Scott at Rolling Loud

It appears A$AP Rocky spat some verbal missiles at his rival Travis Scott at the annual rap Rolling Loud Festival in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, July 23.

During Rocky’s headlining performance, where he previewed singles from his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, the “Everyday” emcee, 34, let loose with a fusillade of linguistic projectiles in Scott’s direction, according to TMZ:

“First you stole my flow, so I stole your b—-/Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent/ All due disrespect, I hope you take offense/”

Many hip-hop heads believe that Scott, 32, has stolen from Rocky’s signature style, and it seems from his appearance at the Hard Rock Stadium in suburban Miami this past weekend that Rocky feels the same way.

It was just last year that A$AP mulled over the questions about the touchy topic from N.O.R.E., the host of the renowned “Drink Champs” podcast. During the interview, A$AP acknowledged the “similarities” between himself, 34, and the younger Scott, 32,

But A$AP was cool about it then, saying, “I saw that he was inspired. But that’s what we’re in it for … Imitation is the best form of flattery.”

Apparently, Rocky feels very differently about Scott a year later, when he said onstage that he now has the woman, Rihanna, whom Scott once dated back in the day. In fact, Bad Gal RiRi and A$AP are awaiting the impending arrival of their second child in little more than a year.

Travis, who also performed at the musical extravaganza in South Florida, told the multitude that he is dropping his new album Utopia on July 28. Fans now wonder if there will be any A$AP Rocky-related fireworks on the project.