Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed on city highlighting Black women’s excellence

Kasim Reed is excited about the direction and legacy of Atlanta. The city’s former mayor attended Judge Terrinee Gundy‘s book cover release party for The Daughter of A Junkie: A True Love Story in Atlanta.

At the party, Reed spoke to rolling out about Black excellence in the city.

What is it like to be here tonight to celebrate the book cover release party for a Black woman who’s in the field of law?

I couldn’t be more excited. This night was just a terrific evening. The energy in the room just spoke to how important it is Black women are able to share their own stories using their own voices in their own way.

I’m just delighted for Judge Gundy, and I’m so proud of the work she’s put in.

What do you think it says about the city of Atlanta to have so many powerful and intelligent Black women?

I think it’s a powerful example of why the city of Atlanta is the center of Black culture in the United States.

I think in the world, I think there’s no other city like ours, there’s no other city where you can come and shoot your shot, no other city where you can bring and build your dreams. Atlanta is a unique city in the world, and we need to support it and protect it.

What are three ways Black men can support Black women more in 2023?

The first thing black men can do is to love and support Black women.

The second thing Black men can do is to get out, work hard and be the very best that they can be because we have communities to build. When we’re strong, our communities are strong.

The third thing we can do is to focus on how important it is we show respect and need for one another.

Those are the three things I think we can do to help make the Black community in Atlanta stronger, stronger in the United States. And I think a strong Black community makes a stronger America.