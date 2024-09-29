Anthony Anderson at Kamala Harris event ahead of voter registration deadline

Comedian Anthony Anderson used his wits to address fans outside the Atlanta Falcons-New Orleans Saints game on Sept. 28.

“Go Raiders!” Anderson screamed.

Anderson was in town for a quick appearance at a Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign event before the hyped NFC South rivalry. Also at the event was U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who echoed a similar message as Anderson’s.

“I’m excited to be here in Atlanta to help galvanize everybody to vote,” Anderson said. “I just have three things I have to say to you. First, check your voter registration. The last day to vote to register is Oct. 7. That’s coming soon. So check your voter registration plan to vote. Vote early and vote in person.”

Williams added to Anderson’s first point.

“If you think you’re already registered, y’all don’t fall prey to shenanigans,” Williams said. “Go to my mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/, and make sure your voter registration is current and accurate.”

Despite being at the Democratic event and posing with a Harris-Walz sign after speaking, Anderson still didn’t specifically demand listeners to vote the way of his personal preference.

“Get out there and talk to your family members,” Anderson said. “Talk to your friends. I’m not going to try to influence you on which way to vote — you should know by now — but get out there and vote, because every vote counts. You can’t have everybody, anybody, sit at home and say, ‘Well, I’m going to sit this election out.’ That’s not going to work for any of us. So everybody has to get out there and vote; check your voter registration, which is the last date on Oct. 7.”

Williams also had an incentive for Georgia voters.

“The first day of early voting is Oct. 15, and I will be hosting a big party at the polls to vote with me,” Williams said. “So, stay tuned. Oct. 15 — the first day of early voting — we are going to turn up the first day of early voting, voting in person, for Kamala Harris for the next President of the United States. Let’s get it done … on mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/, you can find your early-voting location, check your registration and make sure you’re good to go. Don’t fall into the traps; y’all make a plan to vote. Vote early and in person. Let’s get it done.”

Georgia was a pivotal state in the 2020 general election — so much so, that it was a state former President Donald Trump went on trial for for allegedly conspiring to tamper with an election.