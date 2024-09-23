Samuel L. Jackson has always been the unofficial head spokesperson for the Atlanta Falcons.

The legendary actor is essentially the Southern NFL team’s Spike Lee, which is ironic because Lee is another Morehouse Man. For years, he’s been the voice of the team’s motto, “Rise Up!” On Sept. 22, he played another role as a public representative of the organization. He introduced Arthur Blank during his induction into the Falcons’ Ring of Honor at a recent game in Atlanta against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Since taking the helm in 2002, Mr. Blank has elevated the Falcons to new heights, both on and off the field,” Jackson read during the induction. “…And he’s given over $1.3B to the community. Arthur Blank is a real testament to what real leadership and heart can achieve. Now Ring of Honor members Warrick Dunn and Roddy White will present Mr. Blank with his Ring of Honor jacket.”

Blank was the 13th inductee of the franchise’s Ring of Honor. The other members include William Andrews, Steve Bartkowski, Tommy Nobis, Jessie Tuggle, Jeff Van Note, Mike Kenn, Claude Humphrey, Deion Sanders, Gerald Riggs, Dunn, White and Todd McClure.

“Thank you, Sam,” Blank said, accepting the great honor. “Sam is an icon in Atlanta. Back in 1966, he was a worker in Fulton County Stadium … It’s been a great honor for me to be a steward for this franchise for the last 22 years. Every decision we’ve made has been for three things: our fans, our community and winning games. Thank you so much for your support of the franchise. Thank you [Sam] so much for being here since 1966 and particularly for the last 22 years. You all have given me an opportunity to serve each and every person in this building.

“This recognition is accepted for every single one of you standing on this stage with me tonight. God bless you all and thank you.”

To celebrate Blank, his foundation donated commemorative cups and paid for fans to get complimentary hot dogs, chips and soft drinks all night. Throughout the game, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium jumbo screens showed fans enjoying the free hot dogs, embracing the team chairman’s treat.

Atlanta Falcons’ Glizzy Cam pic.twitter.com/EyHvpcO2i0 — Rashad Milligan (@RashadMilligan) September 23, 2024

The actual game was played in primetime. The Falcons hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in front of 72,441 fans. The atmosphere was electric all night, featuring cameos from the Atlanta Hawks, Braves, Lil Jon, T.I., JID and part-owner Will Packer. Joey Chestnut, the world record holder for most hot dogs consumed in 10 minutes with 83, was also in attendance.

Atlanta’s defense, highlighted by late offseason additions of safety Justin Simmons and edge rusher Matthew Judon, contained Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II to a somewhat normal performance, by his standards.

“I have to get my base right,” Mahomes said, according to columnist Sam McDowell. “I’m trusting my arm too much. I got to get back to my fundamentals.”

Despite Mahomes’ harsh critique of himself, the Falcons still lost 22-17 in the final minute of the showdown. The final two Falcons’ drives of the night ended in the red zone with turnover on downs on fourth down with failed conversions instead of kicking two field goals that would’ve eventually given them the win.

“I was in four-down territory for a while there,” Morris said. “We were going out there to win this football game. We didn’t come here to tie; we didn’t come here to lose; we didn’t come here to hope we won; we didn’t come here for Patrick Mahomes to work his magic. We came to win the football game on our terms, and I lost it, so I’ll take that medicine all day.”