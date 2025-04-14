Jahi Kearse shines on stage in ‘Moulin Rouge’

Actor Jahi Kearse has lived a life in the arts. From booking his first role at age 8 to now lighting up the stage as Toulouse-Lautrec in Moulin Rouge: The Musical, Kearse brings depth, spirit and a revolutionary soul to every performance.

Tell us about the opportunity to play Toulouse-Lautrec.

I auditioned a couple years ago. COVID changed the landscape, so there were Zoom auditions… I made it to the final round but didn’t get the role. I went about my journey—did The Hippest Trip, a Soul Train musical, and an adaptation of The Preacher’s Wife at the Alliance in Atlanta. Then out of the blue, the production team emailed asking for another tape. I booked it.

How have you made the role of Toulouse your own?

… He was an aristocrat whose parents were wealthy, but he had a condition that hurt his legs young and stunted his growth. He became a short-statured man who fell in love with the Bohemian lifestyle—dancers, performers, poets. He had these dual ideas of what life could be… I’ve pulled pieces from some kooky cats I’ve met, some zany personalities and revolutionary thinkers. Molded them all together.

How do you stay connected to your character with all the spectacle?

… The show is a spectacle for sure. Toulouse is a bit of a revolutionary. He believed people of wealth had a security others didn’t and wanted to bridge that gap. He’s the heartbeat of the show. In the middle of all the lights and dancers and singing, there’s Toulouse saying, ‘Yeah, but we’re turning our eye away from people struggling.’ He wants the party to continue—but for everybody.

What has playing this character taught you about creativity and resilience?

He had a condition. He struggled with alcohol, sexual and emotional issues. But he still created and wanted to push the envelope… He treated every night like it was special and wanted to express love and observe beauty. In that, he found resiliency. He looked at his family and said, ‘I don’t like the way we live.’ So he found people who he believed in. That’s effort to evolve.

Why is creativity important right now?

We’re in a world with a lot of freedoms, but with great freedom comes great responsibility… Creativity lets us hear each other… We don’t all have to agree—but we can live in this small world together.

Why is it important for youth, especially Black youth, to see themselves as change-makers through the arts?

Because we are [change makers]. So much of where we are globally wouldn’t be what it is without young Black people pushing through the cycles. We are the artistic ground-layers and earth-shakers… It’s important our youth express themselves fully—not just through pop culture, but by knowing our history in all the arts.

What can people expect at the show?

A party. I guarantee it… Beautiful ladies in heels. Hims, hers, thems, theys. Diamond-studded attire. Fireworks. It’s an extravaganza. You’ll walk out hoarse—you’ll sing all night long and dance in your seat.

Don’t miss Moulin Rouge at the Cadillac Palace Theater from April 2-20, 2025.