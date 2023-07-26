Tiffany Haddish explains her 8 miscarriages

Fans probably thought they knew almost everything about the famously blunt and transparent comedian Tiffany Haddish. Apparently, the Girls Trip actress held a few particles of her personal life close to the vest, and for good reason.

Haddish, the star of Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion, revealed to The Washington Post that a recent miscarriage was her eighth and is caused by having a uterus that is “shaped like a heart.”

“This would be my eighth one,” Haddish was overheard telling a nurse she was on the phone with. “I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in,” the 43-year-old Los Angeles native explained to the newspaper.

Haddish admits she was circumspect about sharing this with others because she didn’t “want people saying: ‘Are you OK? Are you all right?’ ”

Haddish, who was raised in foster care, said she has become accustomed to acting like “a wounded animal” as a coping mechanism to life’s tribulations.

“I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds,” she said.

The Cleveland Clinic, one of the nation’s foremost authorities on the topic, explains that bicornuate uteruses are more heart-shaped than normal uteruses, which look like an “upside-down pear.”

“The uterus is one hollow cavity and is made to expand to accommodate a growing baby during pregnancy,” states the organization’s website. “If you have a bicornuate uterus, the top of your uterus is separated by a piece of tissue. Depending on the degree of separation, this can cause problems during pregnancy because your uterus may not be able to fully expand.”

Meanwhile, Haddish told the outlet that “jokes are [her] babies” for the time being until she decides to adopt a baby.

“And just like babies, I really want to make it work,” she said. “But just like a baby, some of these jokes will miscarry. … My joke, my choice.”