Laverne Cox responds to Jess Hilarious’ comments about trans women

On July 26, Laverne Cox uploaded an emotional video on Instagram to address the comments Jess Hilarious made about the transgender community.

In Jess Hilarious’ post, she responded to a trans-TikToker’s video regarding the claim that “cis women” do not own their periods or womanhood.

The comedian quickly responded by stating, “Who’s going to stand up for biological women?”

The video referred to transgender women being delusional and even called into question their mental health.

#JessHilarious asks who will stand up for biological women pic.twitter.com/ryLq8khF4P — Virtual Celebrity News Network (@virtualcelebnew) July 24, 2023

After Jess Hilarious posted the video, an intense debate began on social media including choice words from Ts Madison and Tasha K.

Cox opened up about how Jess Hilarious’ comments personally impacted the transgender community.

“…Misinformation about trans people is going viral. I’m so tired of it and I’m just sick of it. I’m sick of trying to be in public, be magnanimous, and be gracious when s— is real and our lives are in danger. Our existence is in danger right now and it’s not hyperbolic. Look at the evidence, look at it.

There is a connection between books being banned. The Nazis burned and banned books, we all know this now. We know that Magnus Hirschfeld failed at an institute for human sexuality. He was a gay Jewish man who did research on trans people and performed some of the first gender-reassignment care for trans people in the 1930s in Berlin where his clinic was burned and all his books were burned. The book bans, the banning of critical race theory, the queer authors, and Black authors are being banned right now. That is happening at the same time when there is a rise in Anti-Semitism.

There is a rise in anti-Trans and anti-LGBTQ hate and a rise in terrorism in this country. It’s all happening and it’s happened before. We are spending all of our time arguing about some dumb s— when we need to be coming together, loving each other, and figuring out how we can all coexist with some rights over our bodies,” Cox shared.

Trans actress Laverne Cox took to Instagram

to address comedian Jess Hilarious’

recent comments about the trans community. Any thoughts?#lavernecox #jesshilarious pic.twitter.com/X7zcxR2m0b — lovelyti (@lovelyti) July 27, 2023

On July 27, it was announced that Cox will host a show on iHeart Radio’s platform to help people become the best versions of themselves. The focus of the show is on having a spiritual makeover.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the online discussion.

Now another black man who changed his name to Laverne Cox has joined in to argue with Jess Hilarious over defending real women. When will the Lesbian and Bisexual women also speak out against these men trying to claim their spaces? #LGBWithoutTheT — Ian Burrowes (@ChessMandingo) July 27, 2023

THE LAVERNE COX SHOW IS BACKKKKKKKKKKK — micolchaicol (@sailorchaii) July 27, 2023