Weekend must-watch list: Jamie Foxx, Stephen Curry, and Patrick Mahomes

As the end of the month approaches, it’s time to catch up on some of your favorite shows. There are several new films and shows to look out for that are streaming, including some new episodes from current shows that are releasing. Here is a look at a few shows to look forward to as the weekend approaches.

They Cloned Tyrone

Jamie Foxx is back after his recent health emergency. He is starring in the Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone, a comedy-mystery that features an eerie series of events that lead to an unlikely trip down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy.

Stephen Curry: Underrated

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but before that, he was just a kid hooping at Davidson College in North Carolina that not many people believed in. In this Apple Original Film, Curry shares his story of battling adversity in college, and making it into the NBA, breaking records, and winning championships.

“Swagger”

Jace Carson and his teammates just found out that they have a chance to return to basketball activities after being suspended for attacking Crystal’s former coach. The catch is that they have to apologize for their actions, but will they actually do it? Or will they stand for what they did and not offer an apology? Episode six of season two will reveal everything.

“Quarterback”

“Quarterback” is an eight-episode docuseries that follows three NFL quarterbacks through the 2022 season, Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, and Kirk Cousins.