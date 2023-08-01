Iyanla Vanzant loses youngest daughter

Tragedy has unfortunately visited famed life coach Iyanla Vanzant once again as her youngest daughter has died.

The former host of the enormously popular OWN Network show “Iyanla: Fix My Life” told her two million Instagram followers that her youngest daughter has gotten her angel’s wings.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the transition of Nisa Vanzant the youngest daughter of our Beloved Iyanla Vanzant,” she said.

Vanzant did not include the cause of Nisa’s death.

This nadir in Vanzant’s life comes 20 years after her daughter Gemmia lost her battle with colon cancer on Christmas Day in 2003.

The matriarch reflected on the excruciating pain she experienced with Gemmia’s death during the “Making Space with Hoda Kotb” podcast two years ago.

“God must’ve really, really trusted me to give me a soul to bring into life and to trust me with the courage to send her out,” Iyanla said on the podcast.

She added that one day she found the eldest daughter’s journal which she said “saved my life.”

During the 2014 edition of the Super Soul Sunday, Vanzant told Oprah Winfrey the journal rescued her “because I was really ready to leave out of here,” she said, according to the Huffington Post. “I have had so much pain in my life, I didn’t think I could sustain another hour.”

Vanzant also has a son, Damon, who is 53.