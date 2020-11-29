LisaRaye squares off against her mother on ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ (video)

LisaRaye and her family on “Iyanla: Fix My Life” (Image source: Instagram – @owntv)Fans are learning where the irascible LisaRaye attained her inner fire and hair-triggered temper, as they watch the latest episode of “Iyanla: Fix My Life.”

LisaRaye just emerged from being castigated for spreading innuendos about Oscar winner Halle Berry’s bedroom skills. Now, the 52-year-old Player’s Club actress is attempting to reconcile the intergenerational tumult between her and her mother, Katie McCoy, and her daughter, Kai McCoy.

The clip shows LisaRaye, whose last name is also McCoy, sounding off at her mother and her mother returning fire as Vanzant attempts to mediate. Their squabbles have intensified as the mother, daughter and granddaughter quarantine together in LisaRaye’s home.

The matriarch told her daughter LisaRaye, “She knew her daddy was a damn hoe.”

LisaRaye retorted loudly, “What do I do about it now, mom? Can I buy you?” with her mother firing back defiantly and proudly, “You ain’t got enough damn money to buy me!”

The seeds of their decades-long discontent stem from the murder of LisaRaye’s father, David McCoy, in 1988 by his girlfriend and her brother. The father and daughter were so close that he reportedly told her that if one of them were to die, the other had to take his or her own life. Shortly after the father passed away, in fact, LisaRaye deliberately ran her car into a tree to honor their pledge, but she was obviously unsuccessful.

LisaRaye and her mother never enjoyed such closeness and their unresolved resentments and bitterness have only mushroomed over the years.

During the episode of “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” Vanzant calls Katie McCoy a “bitter, entitled woman who feels like she’s entitled to something,” while describing the daughter Katie as “broken.”

Listen to a heated exchange between LisaRaye and her mother below: