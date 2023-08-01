Stephen Jackson says ‘I’m the face of biggest civl rights’ moment ever (video)

Stephen Jackson is the cousin of George Floyd who was murdered by a Minneapolis cop on Memorial Day in 2020
Stephen Jackson says 'I'm the face of biggest civl rights' moment ever (video)
Former NBA star Stephen Jackson (Image source: Instagram – @ _stak5_)

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson is getting deep-fried and charbroiled on Twitter for uttering the statement that he’s the “face of the biggest civil rights movement ever.”

Jackson was speaking about the glaring lack of NBA support for the professional basketball league founded by Ice Cube called Big 3.


But then he quickly pivoted the conversation to himself and his cousin, George Floyd, who was ruthlessly murdered on camera by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Memorial Day in 2020.

This is when folks say Jackson “jumped all the way out the window” and completely eclipsed what he was talking about previously.


“This is the only black-owned professional league. We need to come out and support it. I’ve been his [Ice Cube] since year one. He’ll tell you, I just wanna see him win. There’s no reason for the NBA not to support this league. It’s all ex-NBA players,” Jackson began before taking a sharp left turn and had a lot of people wide-eyed.

“I’m the face of the biggest civil rights movement ever – with the George Floy [incident],” Jackson continued. “I’m an NBA champion [and] played in the NBA. The NBA didn’t reach out to me for the Black Lives Matter Movement for social justice or equality.”

Twitter quickly trounced Jackson for his imprudent pronouncement and inflated sense of himself — essentially saying that the co-host of the “All the Smoke” sports podcast is suffering from delusions of grandeur.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles