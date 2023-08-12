Beyoncé declares Atlanta winner of Renaissance’s ‘on mute’ challenge (video)

There are plenty of memorable moments of Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour. From the wardrobe changes to Blue Ivy‘s choreography, arguably the Internet’s biggest topic of each night has been the “on mute” challenge.

In her song “Energy,” Beyoncé sings:

Big wave in the room, the crowd gon’ move

Look around everybody on mute

Look around it’s me and my crew

Big energy

When she sings, “Look around, everybody on mute,” the entire stadium, no matter how many thousands of spectators fill the sold-out venues at all levels of sobriety, is expected to go silent for 10 seconds. Many cities have failed this challenge, as understandably-excited fans scream in pockets of venues when instructed to go on mute.

On Aug. 11 in Atlanta, after a week of social-media postings from fans strongly advising the city to win, the challenge was successfully completed. As Beyoncé continued singing the song, she jumped up and down and shouted “Y’all won! Y’all won! Y’all won! Y’all won!”

The crowd erupted and leaped with her in unison to celebrate its victory.

Later in the night, while talking between songs, Beyoncé hilariously dropped the “look around, everybody on mute” line again, and the crowd obliged for a second time. After glancing around for a beat or two, Beyoncé said, “Yeah, y’all ready” before continuing the show.

Aug. 11 marked the first of three nights in Atlanta for the all-time leader in Grammy Award wins. She’s set to also perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 12 and 14.