Tasha K goes after Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson about Blue Ivy’s dancing

Some fans surmise that Tasha K is either a glutton for punishment, a closeted masochist, or that her elevator does not go to the top floor.

The reason for these harsh conclusions is that Tasha K is not only daring to mock Blue Ivy’s dancing capabilities on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, but she has also now resorted to calling Queen Bey’s mother Tina Lawson “a witch.”

At about the 1-hour, 10-minute mark in the segment “Whatever happened to the customer is always right?,” Tasha K defends her right as a paying customer to critique whatever product or services are provided. And, according to her logic, the same applies to Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy’s performances.

“Now I know we got a lot of Hive members — I am a Beyoncé fan,” Tasha K exclaimed. “I’m still a customer. I am in your establishment, if that biscuit was soggy, if it was salty, I have the right to speak my mind. And when you are charging that much money, and I’m a fan, and I voice a concern, because I’m leaving a Yelp review and a Google review,” Tasha rails during her soliloquy, then trains her attention on Beyoncé. “When I leave three stars on Google, instead of you saying ‘Ma’am, I understand,’ why are you sending this witch to my door?”

The “witch” Tasha K is referring to is Lawson, who defended her granddaughter Blue Ivy’s deft moves and dexterity during her brief appearances onstage alongside her famous mother.

Without naming Tasha K by name, Lawson subtly swiped at the haters who always have something negative to say about her family members, including Blue.

Tasha did not temper her tirade as she seemingly warned Lawson that her mother is from Africa, so she has the power to neutralize “witches.” Tasha also took shots at Lawson’s ex-husband Matthew Knowles for the failed relationship and also claimed that Beyoncé is only famous because she is light-skinned.

Finally, Tasha K said she is unbothered by the herd of BeyHive members who have stampeded her social media sites with threats on her life and wish that harm would come to her.

Listen to the rant below at the 1:10:00 mark.