Adidas Originals celebrated 50 years of Hip Hop: Honors icons who paved the way

(New York City) — This week, adidas Originals joined the worldwide celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary, paying tribute to innovators and iconic figures who’ve dreamt up countless interpretations that cemented the brand’s timeless pieces like the Superstar within culture. For the momentous occasion, adidas played host to various events that included a pop-up hosted in partnership with Run-DMC, a Sound Labs workshop to empower young producers, a block party series and a memorable showing at Yankee Stadium as a title sponsor for the Hip Hop 50 Live Concert.

Celebrations began on Wednesday, where NYC Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed August 9 as “Run-DMC Day” as the timeless icons partnered with adidas Originals to host a commemorative, art installation pop-up experience at Bleecker Trading. Guests and adidas partners like CJ Wallace explored the immersive space while enjoying live music from DJ Skratchbastid, and appearances from Rev Run and DMC themselves. They also had the chance to preview Run-DMC novelty items alongside merchandise from Barriers Worldwide and the Crate NY, additionally receiving their own pair of Superstars and other adidas Originals apparel items that Run-DMC have championed throughout their career.

Festivities continued across New York’s boroughs with the 5×5 NYC Block Party Series, organized in partnership with ITSALLBLACKMUSIC and the City of New York to celebrate Hip Hop’s milestone birthday in the city where it began. Paying tribute to its rich history as part of the Hip Hop uniform, adidas provided pop-up experiences at each block party that included free giveaways, product customization for festival-goers, refreshments, and an archival product exhibit showcasing 50 years of Hip Hop style.

On August 11, adidas was a title sponsor at Yankee Stadium for the Hip Hop 50 Live concert, where Run-DMC performed their final headline show styled in Superstars with Rev. Run in an adidas tracksuit. Guests in the pit also sported their iconic adidas Superstars while the duo performed “My Adidas.”

The powerhouse bill also included Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Lil Kim, Trina, T.I., Lauryn Hill, Nas, Ice Cube, Fat Joe and more.

From city streets to global stages, Originals has been intricately woven into the fabric of Hip Hop culture as a brand that embodies authentic creativity and self-expression, and paves the way for a unique sound. The Three Stripes reaffirmed this legacy and its commitment to uplifting the next generation of Hip Hop greats with Sound Labs, a program designed to give students and other up-and-coming producers a platform to develop their musical talents and gain exposure into the music industry. The adidas Sound Labs program debuted on August 10th at adidas’ store on Broadway, and will continue into 2024 at inner-city high schools in NYC and beyond.

The week concludes August 13, with adidas bringing the 50 Years of Hip Hop celebration to Brooklyn with a myriad of in-game festivities during Zone6’s Pro-Am Basketball League championship. In partnership with Foot Locker, adidas will kit out the winning team alongside other community giveaways.