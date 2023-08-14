Beyoncé officially brought her concert to Atlanta on August 11, where she shut down the Mercedes Benz Stadium by performing some of her best hits, including her latest album Renaissance.

Several video clips from the opening night exuded Black girl magic, creativity and passion.

One Atlanta mother gave an overall review of the experience and how it impacted her daughters.

“Where do I begin? In addition to this being an experience of a lifetime for my girls, Beyoncé is a powerhouse who is not only extremely talented, but she represents women’s empowerment,” Arlene Brantley said. “My eldest daughter is a huge Beyoncé fan, and seeing her up close and live created memories she will hold on to forever as she continues to be exposed to other successful women in all facets of life. It goes without saying, we knew it was going to be an absolutely incredible show.”

As a mother of three, Beyoncé does not hold back from showing her motherly side outside of being an entertainer.

She not only encourages women to become their best selves, but she also empowers young women to go after their wildest dreams.

Beyoncé shows that it is possible to balance motherhood, marriage, success and fame.