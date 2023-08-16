The Twitterverse (if we can still call it that) is reeling from the unfolding Sandra Bullock drama, which came to light earlier this week.

Retired NFL star Michael Oher filed to terminate a conservatorship against Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy of Memphis, Tennessee. Oher was the subject of the 2009 film The Blind Side, in which Bullock played the role of Leigh Anne Tuohy — the White family matriarch who took in and supported Oher, a Black homeless teen. Bullock, 59, won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance.

Earlier this week, Oher claimed that the Tuohy family did not adopt him, as depicted in the film. Oher says, unbeknownst to him, he was placed under a conservatorship — granting the Tuohys complete control of his affairs. Oher claims the Tuohys made millions off of his life story but gave him no monetary compensation.

This news prompted many on social media to call for the revocation of Bullock’s Blind Side Oscar. Bullock has not responded to the claims, and many on social media have come to her defense, saying the actress simply portrayed a character in a film and wasn’t part of the real-life drama.

Bullock, meanwhile, is mourning the loss of her partner Bryan Randall, who died in early August after a 3-year battle with ALS.

The Academy has never revoked an Oscar from an actor, but in 1969 the film “Young Americans” had its 1968 Best Documentary award revoked after the film was discovered to have been made in 1967.