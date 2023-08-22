Why Rico Nasty thinks she’ll be working in retail in 5 years

The artist voiced her frustrations on social media
Why Rico Nasty thinks she'll be working in retail in 5 years
Rico Nasty  (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

Rico Nasty believes she’ll be working retail within the next half decade. The female rap star turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice her frustrations with her current state in life.

“I remember thinking I would be so big,” Nasty posted on the social media platform. “Got humbled so quick. Five more years, and I’ll be working at Target.”


She then deleted the post.

Posts that she did keep up, however, held back nothing about her current mental state.


“I used to find the strength to get up and try to have good days, get dressed up,” she wrote “But recently, I just rot in the bed and can’t shake it. I keep buying pets because I have no friends. I need help.

“I sit in my bed and rot all day. It doesn’t matter what clothes I have, or how much money a show I make. I’m still sad because I’m alone. I’m lonely …”

Five years ago, Rico Nasty released breakout singles like “Smack A B—-,” “Rage,” “Trust Issues,” “Countin’ Up” and a feature on Doja Cat’s “Tia Tamera.” These popular songs came in addition to 2017 singles “Poppin” and “Key Lime OG.” In 2019, Rico Nasty was included in the XXL Freshman List.

Rico Nasty has still been active in the music scene with multiple features and she recently performed at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture.

