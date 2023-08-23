Serena Williams has given birth to her second daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian.

The 41-year-old tennis icon gave TikTok fans a first glimpse of the tot in a video with her family she posted on Tuesday, Aug. 22, while her partner separately revealed the tot’s name is Adira River Ohanian, which means “noble, majestic, mighty and powerful” in Hebrew.

At the start of her latest TikTok clip, Williams was seen only with Ohanian and their five-year-old daughter Olympia, before she gets off the bench they are sharing and holds up a finger to Ohanian in a signal to wait before she briefly walks out of frame before returning with their new arrival, who she cradles and kisses after she returns to her seat with her husband and older daughter nestled up to her.

Williams, who wore a pink dress in the footage, captioned the clip: “Welcome my beautiful angel.”

Ohanian revealed the baby’s name on his Instagram by posting: “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” adding, “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love; a happy and healthy newborn girl and happy and healthy mama.”

The proud father also stated that his wife is the “Greatest Mum of all Time, affectionately calling her the GMOAT. “Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife our daughter. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister. Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea,” he wrote.

Williams shared the gender of her daughter alongside her husband at a reveal party. She and Alexis, who married in New Orleans in November 2017, met when they were both staying in the same hotel in Rome in May 2015. They started dating soon afterwards, got engaged in December 2016 and had their daughter Olympia in September the year after.

Williams announced she was pregnant for the second time just before the Met Gala in May, and also told Vogue magazine about her early fears of becoming a parent: “Earlier in my career, I never thought about having kids. There were times when I’ve wondered if I should ever bring kids into this world, with all its problems. I was never that confident or comfortable around babies or children.

“The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia. It all just makes sense.”