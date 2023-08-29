Tough coach or bad person? High school football coach lands in handcuffs

The coach was charged with battery
A volunteer Georgia high school football coach who appeared to punch one of his players in the stomach during the game is being charged with simple battery.

On Aug. 26, Peachtree TV aired an afternoon game between Douglass and Mays high schools. At a point in the game, the video shows the Mays coach yelling at the player and then striking him, who then bent over and staggered backward but stayed on his feet.


The coach was identified as 48-year-old Carl Sledge.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools issued a statement about the incident, saying that Sledge was charged with battery and was removed from his position as a lay coach for the high school.


“A lay coach for Mays High School, who is not a classroom instructor, is in police custody after an incident that occurred on the sideline during the school’s game this afternoon against Douglas County High School,” APS media relations director Seth Coleman said. “Video from the live broadcast of the game appears to show the lay coach physically assaulting a player. The adult faces administrative charges from the district as well.”

There were mixed reactions to the coach’s behavior, as some believe he was doing his job, while others say there was no reason for him to hit a kid.

