A volunteer Georgia high school football coach who appeared to punch one of his players in the stomach during the game is being charged with simple battery.

On Aug. 26, Peachtree TV aired an afternoon game between Douglass and Mays high schools. At a point in the game, the video shows the Mays coach yelling at the player and then striking him, who then bent over and staggered backward but stayed on his feet.

The coach was identified as 48-year-old Carl Sledge.

Mays High School football coach has been fired after being seen punching a player in the stomach during a game this weekend. pic.twitter.com/flXF9PTzcR — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 28, 2023

A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools issued a statement about the incident, saying that Sledge was charged with battery and was removed from his position as a lay coach for the high school.

“A lay coach for Mays High School, who is not a classroom instructor, is in police custody after an incident that occurred on the sideline during the school’s game this afternoon against Douglas County High School,” APS media relations director Seth Coleman said. “Video from the live broadcast of the game appears to show the lay coach physically assaulting a player. The adult faces administrative charges from the district as well.”

There were mixed reactions to the coach’s behavior, as some believe he was doing his job, while others say there was no reason for him to hit a kid.

The video of the Mays head coach is disgusting. Being tough is one thing, punching kids is something very different — Adam Cushing hates tacos (@JMB_CU16) August 28, 2023

Free that coach from mays. That’s good coaching these kids soft and weird — Sto (@DaRealJusto) August 28, 2023

Most parents that have some to say about the Mays coach Im willing to bet don't show up to practice let alone… That's not the first time it has happened… Not saying it's ok but stop fake caring — Jay Austin (@Au5tinkid21) August 29, 2023

This just happened as I turned on the Tv and saw this. This is completely unacceptable and in no way is this guy a Coach. He punched the kid. Mays vs Douglas County. A Mays Coach if you want to call him a Coach. pic.twitter.com/Yla4jcNp8N — Ted (@tedtaylor1) August 26, 2023